Police in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), Mpumalanga, are seeking the public's assistance to trace a former manager at Takealot accused of stealing stock and cash over the festive season.
Police spokesperson Capt Eddie Hall said the suspect allegedly stole parcels and cash from the Takealot offices in Emalahleni during December when he was acting as the shop manager.
Anyone with information can contact Det Sgt Zwidi Ngwenya at 082-849-3562 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or use the MySAPS app.
Hall said a R20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
TimesLIVE
Former Takealot manager wanted 'for stealing stock and cash'
Mpumalanga cops offer R20k reward for information leading to suspect's arrest
Image: Department of employment & labour
Police in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), Mpumalanga, are seeking the public's assistance to trace a former manager at Takealot accused of stealing stock and cash over the festive season.
Police spokesperson Capt Eddie Hall said the suspect allegedly stole parcels and cash from the Takealot offices in Emalahleni during December when he was acting as the shop manager.
Anyone with information can contact Det Sgt Zwidi Ngwenya at 082-849-3562 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or use the MySAPS app.
Hall said a R20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos