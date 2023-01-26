×

South Africa

Former Takealot manager wanted 'for stealing stock and cash'

Mpumalanga cops offer R20k reward for information leading to suspect's arrest

26 January 2023 - 09:55
A former Takealot manager in Mpumalanga is accused of stealing stock and cash over the festive season. File photo.
Image: Department of employment & labour

Police in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), Mpumalanga, are seeking the public's assistance to trace a former manager at Takealot accused of stealing stock and cash over the festive season. 

Police spokesperson Capt Eddie Hall said the suspect allegedly stole parcels and cash from the Takealot offices in Emalahleni during December when he was acting as the shop manager.

Anyone with information can contact Det Sgt Zwidi Ngwenya at 082-849-3562 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or use the MySAPS app.

Hall said a R20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

TimesLIVE

