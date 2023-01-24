The Sowetan newspaper is hosting its first school quiz, which will see high school pupils battle it out for cash prizes worth R200,000.
Sowetan is inviting Gauteng-based quintile 1 high schools in the Ekurhuleni metro and City of Johannesburg, among other areas, to nominate a group of four pupils in their schools to participate in the competition.
Each school may only enter one group for the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz competition. Pupils must be in grades 8 to 12.
Entries open on February 13 and close on March 17. The competition runs from April 5 to May 27.
There is a R50,000 cash prize for the winning school, R30,000 for the first runner-up, and R15,000 for the second runner-up. Loads of additional sponsored prizes will be given away as well.
SA Home Loans is the main sponsor of the competition.
Copies of Sowetan will be delivered to participating schools for its duration.
AFHCO-Africa Housing Company is also sponsoring the competition and giving away a R50,000 university bursary, which includes student accommodation, to the winning school.
The principal from the winning school will identify a pupil from the participating group who will then receive full tuition to study in any university of their choice that is affiliated to AFHCO.
Pupils can win big in Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz
‘Competition a platform to enhance quality education’
Image: Supplied
Sowetan editor-in-chief Nwabisa Makunga said the competition was a platform to enhance quality education.
“We recognise that Sowetan is a brand that is not only about news but building a nation and a big foundation of that is education,” Makunga said.
“We have decided to step up toassist efforst to produce quality education and create a platform of engagement within the education space.
“We see this as our own contribution to try to strengthen the quality of education in this country,” she said.
“I am really looking forward to seeing young people engage on our content, current affairs and information that is in the public domain. There are many bright sparks in our schools.
“I am looking forward to seeing them... having fun over things that are constructive such as a quiz.” Makunga said.
SA Home Loans regional sales manager Angelique van Deventer said: “We give special bonds to government employees. We thought we would use this opportunity to assist the teachers and parents with home loans. All government employees, get a special product for home loans.
AFHCO-Africa Housing Company brand manager Nomfundo Mwelase said: “We want to empower the learners to achieve their goals, and a bursary opportunity is one way of doing that,”
kokam@sowetan.co.za
