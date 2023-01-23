Science teacher shares formula for success
Gets pupils to see subject as part of everyday experience
A physical science teacher has attributed his success in obtaining a 100% pass rate to his ability to relate the subject to his pupils’ everyday experiences.
Phality Molatudi of Raymond Mhlaba Secondary School in Tshepisong, Soweto, said he had 36 pupils in his matric class. Only three of them scored less than 50% while 10 obtained distinctions...
