It’s a big day for matriculants from state schools across the country and Parktown High School for Girls in Parkview, Johannesburg, is abuzz with excited pupils.
They gathered at the school to get hard copies of their results on Friday morning.
Husna Badat, one of the top pupils at the school, said the feeling of holding her statement was one she could not define.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s been emotionally draining but finally things are falling into place.
“The waiting was torture and I wanted it over and done with.”
She has been accepted to study medicine at Wits.
'It's surreal to be done with school:' Parktown High girls look to varsity studies
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
It’s a big day for matriculants from state schools across the country and Parktown High School for Girls in Parkview, Johannesburg, is abuzz with excited pupils.
They gathered at the school to get hard copies of their results on Friday morning.
Husna Badat, one of the top pupils at the school, said the feeling of holding her statement was one she could not define.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s been emotionally draining but finally things are falling into place.
“The waiting was torture and I wanted it over and done with.”
She has been accepted to study medicine at Wits.
2022 Matric pass rate up by 3.7%, with KZN best improved province
Keamogetswe Matshane said she was over the moon.
“I’m excited and I still can’t believe it. It’s a lot of emotions. I’m going to do either computer science or accounting at Wits. It’s a big change but I’m looking forward to it.”
Bianca Lachman said: “I’m happy with my results. I’m going to study accounting at Wits, it feels so surreal to be done with school.”
The school achieved a 100% pass rate by 209 pupils. Also, 93.8% of the pupils received a bachelor’s degree entrance and 350 distinctions.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos