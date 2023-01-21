“I make a living by selling vegetables and clothes but now that she has performed well, the burden has been lifted off my shoulders. She was gifted with money, a car and all what she needs at school and the bursary tops it all because I could not have been able to take her to university myself as I don't have money.
“I didn't expect this and her brothers are shocked but she always showed signs of dedication to her school work. I'm the happiest mother. This is the first car in our home and it's coming from her,” said Nkambule.
Bathobile said she was very happy and shocked as she was being announced as the overall winner.
“I have been always putting my studies as top of my priority in 2022 and it has paid off. Remember my mother could not have afforded to take me to university, and it was upon my shoulders to excel so that I lift the burden off her shoulders which she always got worried about when we spoke.
“I'm very happy and equally shocked that I'm from a rural school but managed to beat learners from well positioned schools in terms of resources,” said Bathobile.
MEC for education Bonakele Majuba said: “You will understand that the children had to battle challenges of load-shedding during studying and examination periods, protests from communities but they managed to get the [2%] improvement.”
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Rural schoolgirl wins car, bursary as Mpumalanga's top matriculant
Bathobile happy to lift burden off her street hawker mom
Image: Thulani Mbele
Bathobile Nkambule, 17, has been named the top performing pupil in Mpumalanga and has been given a bursary and a car, among other gifts.
On Thursday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga named her as the second best performing pupil from quintile one schools in the country.
Bathobile from Highveld High School in Elukwatini was raised by single mother after her father died was also given a microwave, laptop and over R50,000 in cash.
She obtained As in all her subjects — maths, English, Swati, life orientation, life science, physical science and accounting.
Her mother Thokozile Nkambule could not hold her tears at the provincial results announcement, saying: “I'm very happy. My child made me a person. Raising her has been hard since her father passed away.
WATCH | Star pupil thanks his mom for cheering him on
“I make a living by selling vegetables and clothes but now that she has performed well, the burden has been lifted off my shoulders. She was gifted with money, a car and all what she needs at school and the bursary tops it all because I could not have been able to take her to university myself as I don't have money.
“I didn't expect this and her brothers are shocked but she always showed signs of dedication to her school work. I'm the happiest mother. This is the first car in our home and it's coming from her,” said Nkambule.
Bathobile said she was very happy and shocked as she was being announced as the overall winner.
“I have been always putting my studies as top of my priority in 2022 and it has paid off. Remember my mother could not have afforded to take me to university, and it was upon my shoulders to excel so that I lift the burden off her shoulders which she always got worried about when we spoke.
“I'm very happy and equally shocked that I'm from a rural school but managed to beat learners from well positioned schools in terms of resources,” said Bathobile.
MEC for education Bonakele Majuba said: “You will understand that the children had to battle challenges of load-shedding during studying and examination periods, protests from communities but they managed to get the [2%] improvement.”
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer
Proud, grateful Greenside High pupils can't wait to get started at varsity
DA disputes matric pass rate and EFF calls for department to account for pupils ‘lost in the system’
Bright matric reveals how parents helped her to beat load shedding blues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos