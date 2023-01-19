Post Office boss proposes for shorter working hours
DA slams idea as 'constructive dismissal'
SA Post Office employees could have their working hours slashed by up to 40% if the entity's CEO Nomkhita Mona's proposals are implemented.
Mona said one of the strategies the SAPO was looking at was a reduced work week which had been presented to unions...
Post Office boss proposes for shorter working hours
DA slams idea as 'constructive dismissal'
SA Post Office employees could have their working hours slashed by up to 40% if the entity's CEO Nomkhita Mona's proposals are implemented.
Mona said one of the strategies the SAPO was looking at was a reduced work week which had been presented to unions...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos