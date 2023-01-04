×

South Africa

Here’s when January Sassa grants will be paid

R350 recipients must use supermarkets

04 January 2023 - 07:49
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Sassa grants will be paid this week. File photo.
Image: Sino Majangaza

Recipients of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants will receive their money this week.

While the old age grants were paid out yesterday, according to the agency, the disability grant will be paid out today while other grants will be made tomorrow (Thursday).

All grant payments, besides the R350 grant, can still be collected from post office branches. Gold card holders are advised to withdraw their social grant money at any retail outlet nationwide which provides cash back, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.

R350 grants can also be collected from these retailers.

Sassa advises those who get the grant to choose this payment option when applying. 

Those who used to get their R350 grants at a post office should visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets. 

Sassa recently reassured beneficiaries who use the gold card they will receive their grants, after it suspended ATM withdrawals on the card last month due to fraud.

It said the gold card remains valid and acceptable on the national payment system, including at retailers.

