PA back in the fold in Joburg and Ekurhuleni coalitions
Numbers enough to pass February budget
“Power is power,” says Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie, giving reasons why his party had once more switched coalitions by going back to the DA-led multiparty coalition government in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metro.
McKenzie said people were often critical about the PA's approach when it came to entering coalitions but emphasised that its mission was to create job opportunities for people...
PA back in the fold in Joburg and Ekurhuleni coalitions
Numbers enough to pass February budget
“Power is power,” says Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie, giving reasons why his party had once more switched coalitions by going back to the DA-led multiparty coalition government in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metro.
McKenzie said people were often critical about the PA's approach when it came to entering coalitions but emphasised that its mission was to create job opportunities for people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos