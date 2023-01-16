Councillor named alleged killers before his shooting
Mthembu posted Facebook video of politicians he said wanted him dead
By Mandla Khoza - 16 January 2023 - 08:13
“If it is found that I’m dead, my killers are [name of politician] and [name of politician]. It will not be the first time they want to kill me, they tried by sending people to me, shot at my car in 2020, organised people to kill me by beating me at gunpoint, and they failed.
“But what we know is that the community should be aware that if I die it’s [one of the politician’s name] and we are killed because we don’t want him... because he is tsotsi.”..
