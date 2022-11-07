Death stalks ANC councillors in Gert Sibande
By Mandla Khoza - 07 November 2022 - 07:32
Slain ANC Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson Muzi Manyathi’s name was the first in an alleged hit list that was circulated in Mpumalanga.
This according to ANC provincial spokesperson and Mkhondo municipality PR councilor Ngelosi Ndlovu, who says she is now living in fear as her name was the second on the list...
