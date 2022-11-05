ANC Gert Sibande deputy chairperson Muzi Manyathi gunned down

Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdlhuli said: “According to the report, a Mercedes-Benz occupied by two people with registration number plates XTN559GP was seen moving from one fuel pump to another without refilling. Meanwhile, Manyathi reportedly bought something from the kiosk.
“It is said that one male occupant came out of the said vehicle, armed with a firearm and allegedly shot the victim multiple times at close range. The suspects then fled the scene using the said vehicle.
“Police at Piet Retief as well as the paramedics were notified about the said incident. Manyathi was unfortunately certified dead at the scene. A murder case is being investigated.
“The Mercedes-Benz was later found abandoned next to a dam and preliminary investigation indicates that the number plates on the vehicle seems not to be authentic and it was discovered that the said car was reported stolen in April this year (2022) at Brakpan in the Gauteng province.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has assembled a team of experts in the field of investigation to probe the case.
No arrests have been made.
Manyathi, a PR councillor was elected the region's deputy chairperson in July.
The ANC in the province said it was shocked saddened by Manyathi's death.
“It is with great sadness and shock to learn of the brutal killing of the Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson Cde Muzi Manyathi. The Mpumalanga ANC is calling for the swiftnarrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” said ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa.
“We are calling on all ANC members to exercise restraint and allow the law enforcement agencies to perform their duties without any hindrances. We demand justice for Cde Muzi Manyathi and with humility, we send our deepest heartfelt condolences to the Manyathi family.
“Our prayers are with them in this difficult time of grief and mourning. We want to send a strong message that our revolution cannot be derailed by cowards, senseless and barbaric people who are killing our members and leaders,” Chirwa said.
Mdhluli urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to immediately call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

ANC Gert Sibande deputy chairperson Muzi Manyathi gunned down
Image: Supplied
“We are going there but we don't know if we will come back alive because there are always gun shots fired. You heard for yourselves. The person who was firing shots came near the car [I was in] and looked at me. I looked back [at the person] because I did not know what was happening.
"[The person] closed the door and took three steps and then pointed the gun upwards and fired shots in the air. I was grateful and I said to myself maybe when the person looked at me I changed [and became something else and that is why the person did not shoot me]. I don't know but what we are saying is that we cannot go on and there is no peace in our communities.”
These are the words of slain ANC Gert Sibande deputy chairperson in Mpumalanga Muzi Manyathi which were captured on video just days before he was gunned down.
Manyathi was shot execution style at a filling station in Mkhondo on Friday evening.
The footage which Sowetan has seen was captured in Mkhondo, formerly Piet Retief, on Monday.
