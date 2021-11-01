'I wish he was here': Mabopane residents vote in the shadow of murdered councillor Tshepo Motaung

In September, ANC councillor Motaung was shot at least 20 times by unknown hitmen in what was believed to be a politically motivated killing.

This prompted police minister Bheki Cele to establish a special task team in the area for potential attacks and threats linked to political violence in the lead-up to the local government elections.

Motaung was vying to be re-elected as councillor.

Speaking on Motaung's death, Mokome said: “It broke my heart. I was there with him when he was elected. When he died, I felt pain. I used to help him to do proof of residence.”