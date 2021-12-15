South Africa

ANC councillor's killing robs family of festive cheer

Motaung, an ANC ward 22 councillor, was gunned down outside his uncle’s home in September in Mabopane before last month's local government elections

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 15 December 2021 - 14:36

The family of slain ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung will spend their first Christmas without him.

Motaung, an ANC ward 22 councillor, was gunned down outside his uncle’s home in September in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, before last month's local government elections...

