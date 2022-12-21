×

South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer during public drinking confrontation

21 December 2022 - 15:18
The suspect has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate's court on Thursday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Police in Springs on the East Rand have arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a police officer in a confrontation about public drinking on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded in a video circulating on social media. 

Police said the incident happened during a routine patrol when officers came across a group of five people drinking in public.

“When police warned them about public drinking, one man allegedly turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Backup was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

In the video a man wearing a grey shirt and white shorts, referred to as Bafana by the man recording the assault, can be seen slapping a male police officer while a female officer tries to intervene.

The man recording and refereeing the assault can be heard saying: “I am shooting (recording the video) as it is.”

While “Bafana” continues to shower the male cop with slaps, the female officer tries to calm the situation but does not succeed.

“Bafana leave him, leave him Bafana. They are too forward,” says the person recording the video while the assault continues.

The suspect slams the police van door closed and proceeds around the vehicle while slapping the officer .

The man filming can be heard saying “take it out” (the gun) and the male officers emerges from behind the van with his gun drawn while Bafana continues to assault and push him.

“Voetsek, we buy ourselves this alcohol. We buy this alcohol. He must do what he wants to do,” says the man recording the video.

The woman officer can be heard urging Bafana to back off.

Muridili said the man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Trio arrested for assaulting JMPD officers in Elandspark

Three men have been arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking and punching Johannesburg metropolitan police ...
News
1 month ago

Fish Hoek police expected in court for alleged assault of complainant

The two officers who were recorded seemingly assaulting an unarmed man in the Western Cape town will appear in court on September 30, says Ipid.
News
4 months ago

Man accused of assaulting policewoman gets R500 bail

The 25-year-old motorist accused of assaulting a JMPD officer has been released on R500 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.
News
1 year ago

Mom withdraws girl from cop 'abuse' case

The mother of one of two pupils who accused a police officer of sexually assaulting them, says she  had to withdraw her daughter from testifying in ...
News
1 year ago

