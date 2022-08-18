×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Drunk driving tops arrests by Joburg metro police

City to intensify fight against crime, says Tembe

18 August 2022 - 07:39
Mpho Koka Journalist

Drunken driving, undocumented persons and reckless and negligent driving are some of the major offences that kept Johannesburg metro police officers on their toes between January and June.

These offences form part of the top three crimes which were revealed to have recorded the highest number of arrests made in the city...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele