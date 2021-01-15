'Justice system has failed us'

Mom withdraws girl from cop 'abuse' case

The mother of one of two Soweto pupils who accused a police officer of sexually assaulting them, says she had to withdraw her daughter from testifying in the case because she felt let down by the criminal justice system.



The woman’s daughter, 10, was one of 87 pupils who accused a school security guard of sexual abuse and rape at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando in October 2017. The mother said she lost faith in the justice system after the school guard Johannes Molefe was acquitted...