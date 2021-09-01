Man accused of assaulting policewoman gets R500 bail
The 25-year-old motorist accused of assaulting a metro police officer has been released on R500 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.
According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the suspect, Slade Wood, was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
This was after he allegedly assaulted a Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) K9 unit officer who was arresting him for speeding and skipping a red traffic light at the weekend at Eloff extension.
The matter was postponed to October 21 for further investigation.
The motorist also allegedly attempted to brazenly bump into a JMPD patrol vehicle after being pursued and stopped by the officer.
After being asked to step out of his vehicle, the 25-year-old suspect pounced on the officer, strangling her, then hurled her to the ground and proceeded to kick her in the face.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla previously told News24 that the man had used “racial slurs” and “offensive and derogatory names” towards the officer — and, while in the back of a police van on the way to the station after his arrest, had threatened to kill her.
Another JMPD spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, condemned the attack.
“The strangling of a female officer by a male driver during Women's Month is totally unacceptable. The court should show no mercy for such behaviour,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
