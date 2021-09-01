South Africa

Man accused of assaulting policewoman gets R500 bail

01 September 2021 - 18:31
A JMPD officer was allegedly assaulted in the line of duty at the weekend. File photo.
A JMPD officer was allegedly assaulted in the line of duty at the weekend. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The 25-year-old motorist accused of assaulting a metro police officer has been released on R500 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the suspect, Slade Wood, was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

This was after he allegedly assaulted a Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) K9 unit officer who was arresting him for speeding and skipping a red traffic light at the weekend at Eloff extension.

The matter was postponed to October 21 for further investigation.

The motorist also allegedly attempted to brazenly bump into a JMPD patrol vehicle after being pursued and stopped by the officer. 

After being asked to step out of his vehicle, the 25-year-old suspect pounced on the officer, strangling her, then hurled her to the ground and proceeded to kick her in the face.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla previously told News24 that the man had used “racial slurs” and “offensive and derogatory names” towards the officer — and, while in the back of a police van on the way to the station after his arrest, had threatened to kill her.

Another JMPD spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, condemned the attack.

“The strangling of a female officer by a male driver during Women's Month is totally unacceptable. The court should show no mercy for such behaviour,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Two more cops attacked in Mpumalanga as police come under fire

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for four men in connection with two hijacking and shooting incidents involving two police officers this week.
News
1 month ago

Man relives 'cop' assault trauma

The driver of the Bentley who was assaulted by an alleged bogus traffic cop says he believes he was smacked and punched because the man could not ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy