Concerns over bill allowing alcohol sales at schools

Calls for extension of public comments deadline

An advocacy group and civil society organisations are calling for the extension of the deadline for public comments on a bill that in part proposes allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol on school premises during fundraising events.



The Basic Education Laws Bill, also referred to as the Bela Bill, which is before parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education, calls for the amendment of the SA Schools Act of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act of 1998...