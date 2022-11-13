He said when the officers approached the vehicle, the driver and passengers attacked them, punching one officer in the face.
Trio arrested for assaulting JMPD officers in Elandspark
Image: Supplied
Three men have been arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking and punching Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers on Sunday.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the two officers who were attacked were taken to Milpark Hospital for medical treatment after sustaining injuries to the face and arms.
According to Fihla, while driving on their way to work using a private vehicle on Sunday, two JMPD officers stopped at a red traffic light at Heidelberg Road and Van Wyk Louw Road in Elandspark next to a white Volkswagen Amarok single-cab bakkie.
“The male driver and two male passengers from the bakkie started insulting them in a derogatory manner yelling racial slurs. The officers ignored them, and when the traffic light turned green both vehicles moved. As the vehicles were moving, the passengers from the bakkie threw empty alcohol bottles at the officers’ vehicle. The officers stopped and moved towards the bakkie to find out what their problem was,” he said.
