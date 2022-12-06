×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Water safety in festive season vital

Jukskei River tragedy claims lives of 14 congregants

By Sowetan - 06 December 2022 - 08:02

The tragedy at the Jukskei River, which claimed the lives of 14 congregants who were swept away during a baptism ritual, sends a strong warning about water safety this festive season.

Yesterday, the search continued to possibly recover more bodies in the river where a storm hit while 33 congregants were performing a ritual at the stream along Corlett Drive, Johannesburg, on Saturday. The victims of the tragic disaster include children, with the youngest being an infant...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...