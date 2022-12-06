SOWETAN | Water safety in festive season vital
Jukskei River tragedy claims lives of 14 congregants
By Sowetan - 06 December 2022 - 08:02
The tragedy at the Jukskei River, which claimed the lives of 14 congregants who were swept away during a baptism ritual, sends a strong warning about water safety this festive season.
Yesterday, the search continued to possibly recover more bodies in the river where a storm hit while 33 congregants were performing a ritual at the stream along Corlett Drive, Johannesburg, on Saturday. The victims of the tragic disaster include children, with the youngest being an infant...
