Probe into pupil's drowning
Chauke found at the bottom of resort pool
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 07 December 2022 - 07:35
Gauteng department of education will appoint a law firm to investigate the death of a pupil who drowned during a school trip.
Grade 6 pupil Mandla Chauke, 12, of Refalotse Primary School in Winterveldt, Tshwane, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Friday. The incident happened at a resort where the grade 6 pupils were being accommodated. ..
Probe into pupil's drowning
Chauke found at the bottom of resort pool
Gauteng department of education will appoint a law firm to investigate the death of a pupil who drowned during a school trip.
Grade 6 pupil Mandla Chauke, 12, of Refalotse Primary School in Winterveldt, Tshwane, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Friday. The incident happened at a resort where the grade 6 pupils were being accommodated. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos