Thandani Ntshumayelo's interview with Lesedi FM's Thuso Motaung brought me to tears. For the first time I heard someone being so brutally honest about his past and helping youngsters not to fall into the same trap of booze, drugs, false friends, women and generally living life in the fast lane.
It's a pity because that lifestyle has brought his otherwise promising soccer career to an abrupt end. Although he confesses that his career has bought him his heart's desires in cars, a house and taking his dad to medical school, but at his age there was still more in store for him to achieve.
But as we all know, the first step to healing and solving a problem is by accepting that it does exist. A lot of money, especially at a young age, will inevitably attract bad company which departs during your tough time.
Ntshumayelo, unfortunately witnessed all of these when his soccer career dissipated. He was alone in isolation for six months – indoors and drowning his sorrows into alcohol. Unfortunately, he gained weight and made him struggle to find another PSL team after Pirates discarded him.
A short stint with Baroka FC was followed by another short-term contract with Swallows FC before disappearing into oblivion. I have no clue where he is right now. You are doing your life a huge justice when you listen to your parents, elders and teachers' advice on how to conduct yourself according to society's standards and norms.
Listening to those who have travelled the road before us help give us proper guidance. Nevermind their educational qualifications. May God help Ntshumayelo and all who suffered the same fate to realise that our God is a God of second chances.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Like Ntshumayelo be honest about your troubles
Image: 123RF/stockfotocz
