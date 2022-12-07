River tragedy prophet has gone missing — family
Kupe's healing powers praised by followers
By Noxolo Sibiya and Mpho Koka - 07 December 2022 - 07:23
The prophet who led a group of people to the Jukskei River for a ritual on Saturday has been described as a powerful man who provided spiritual healing to his followers.
Kind Kupe, a Zimbabwean national popularly known as “Mvundla”, his clan name, in Alexandra, was last seen on Saturday after the tragic accident that saw 14 of his followers drowning after being swept away by a heavy current during a baptism ritual in Bramley Park, Johannesburg. It is believed 33 people were at the river and three are still missing. The search and rescue team are still searching for them. ..
