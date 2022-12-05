×

River baptism claims 14 lives

Families warned to brace for the worst as more congregants are still missing

05 December 2022 - 08:08
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A 24-year-old mother has told of how she survived raging waters in the Jukskei River in Bramley, Johannesburg, which swept away 15 congregants, including her two children and their grandmother at the weekend.

Zikhona Renqe, her mother and two daughters – three-month-old Sinenhlanhla and Elihle, 3, and several other church members and visitors were swept away during a baptism ceremony on Saturday...

