Search and rescue teams will resume their search on Sunday for church congregants who were swept away in a flash flood during a baptism at the Jukskei River, near Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said 33 people were conducting the ritual when a storm hit, causing a flash flood.
It is understood 15 people are missing and two have been declared dead.
“We have only recovered two bodies so far,” he told TimesLIVE.
One person was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.
Mulaudzi said the search was called off at 10pm on Saturday due to the lack of visibility.
A multidisciplinary team including police search and rescue and emergency services are involved in the search.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Two dead and several swept away in flash flood during baptism at Joburg's Jukskei River
Image: picture: SOWETAN
