South Africa

Families distraught as they identify bodies of relatives

Tearful woman identifies daughter, mom, another daughter missing

06 December 2022 - 07:11
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Four people, including a three-month-old baby are still missing following the Jukskei River tragedy that claimed the lives of 14 people at the weekend in Johannesburg.

Baby Sinenhlanhla Renqe, her three-year-old sister Elihle and their grandmother Sheila are among those swept away during a baptism service on Saturday...

