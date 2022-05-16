Hope pit latrines are out for good
Education department is delivering on a promise made a decade ago
The news that the department of basic education is working against time to ensure pit latrines are eradicated and replaced with proper sanitation in schools, is most welcome.
Just seven months ago, in September last year we reported that more than 3,000 schools across the country still had pit toilets, risking pupils’ lives...
