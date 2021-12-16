SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | This waterless toilet is flushing away unsafe sanitation for kids in South Africa

By beautiful news sa - 16 December 2021 - 07:00

Not all of South Africa’s sanitation challenges can be flushed away. But for Lumar Fourie, the solution may be waterless.

He and his team invented Amalooloo, a dry toilet system that reduces hygiene-related illnesses and keeps users out of harm's way.

“We really want to bring about dignity, privacy and safety to people,” Fourie says.

Lack of access to safe and hygienic toilets in South Africa continues to jeopardise people’s health.

“I think it is difficult to comprehend that there are people out there with absolutely no sanitation facilities,” Fourie says.

Children living in poor communities using pit latrines are the most vulnerable to diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea, and are at further risk of falling into the pits.

Safety measures on Fourie’s toilet include a customised seat for children and people with disabilities, and a child-friendly lock on the door.

It is equipped with a water tank and hand-wash basin above that automatically cleans the pedestal each time a user sanitises.

“The children feel safer,” Fourie says. “They feel dignified, especially the girls, and school attendance has dramatically increased.”


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

The Amalooloo toilets also use aerobic technology to separate waste and recycle it into compost.

In 2019, Fourie donated 16 toilets to Ndlelayabasha Primary School in Pietermaritzburg where 455 learners had just one pit latrine toilet. Today he continues to assist other schools in Africa.

“The impact of my work has been extremely humbling and we will keep pushing forward in bringing about sustainable sanitation solutions,” Fourie says.

With over 720 000 units spread across nine African countries, he is spearheading the journey to a disease-free and eco-friendly world for all. 

READ MORE:

WATCH | How this teen poet is raising her voice for mental illness

Being a teenager is hard enough. While dealing with schoolwork, navigating friendships, and handling the challenges of growing up, many also face ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | These coders are closing the gender gap in the tech world

Baratang Miya had the odds stacked against her. As a black child growing up in South Africa, she was denied the quality education that every kid ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | This toilet seat is enabling independence for wheelchair users

People don’t realise that being able to do everyday things is a privilege
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed