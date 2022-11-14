SOWETAN | Proper housing can mitigate climate change effects
By Sowetan - 14 November 2022 - 08:47
Gauteng has experienced torrential rains in the past few days. We shouldn’t complain about it but we have equally noted that some areas experienced flooding that has displaced dozens of families and destroyed infrastructure.
Flooding causes devastation with property being damaged by high waters. In SA where inequality means the majority of poor black people continue to live in abject poverty and squalor of mushrooming informal settlements, flash floods can also cause great destruction...
