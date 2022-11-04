×

South Africa

21 dead zama zamas could have drowned after rains

Rescue team continues searching for more bodies underground

04 November 2022 - 07:18
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The 21 suspected illegal miners who were found dead at the Amatshe mine in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, may have been trapped underground during heavy rains.

Mogale City mayor Tyrone Gray said while investigations were still underway to determine how exactly the men died, indications were that Tuesday's heavy rains had prevented them from exiting the narrow tunnels...

