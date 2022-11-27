Pitbull lover Magor arrested after ‘racist’ outburst
Belinda Magor, the woman behind the voice note on a WhatsApp group calling for the killing of black men and removal of productive organs of black women, has been arrested.
This was confirmed on Saturday evening by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng police were not immediately available to confirm the arrest.
According to Magor’s landlord in Ekurhuleni, police visited her on Friday and they also took her cellphone for evidence. “I last saw her on Friday and I don’t want to see her again,” said the woman who wanted to remain anonymous.
Taking to his Facebook account, Lesufi welcomed the arrest of Magor, 60.
“We can now formally confirm that she [Magor] was picked and locked up at the Daveyton Police Station ,” said Lesufi.
Lesufi also tweeted about the arrest, saying꞉ “Thank you so much SAPS for her arrest, truly appreciate the swiftness #BelindaMagorArrested.”
The voice note was shared in the WhatsApp group for pitbull owners called Pitbulls Be My Voice on Monday morning. The group has over 300 members from different races across the country, who were left in shock by Magor’s racial utterances.
In the voice note, she could be heard saying that black men were “worse than pitbulls”.
“Ban the black man. They rape, steal, and kill, worse than any pitbull could, and they get away with it. Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black man. Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and ovaries that they cannot procreate because they will all turn out the same because they are all the same… Kill them, shoot them, and get rid of them because they are the problem, not pitbulls, not animals… God created those animals. Who created the black man? Do you think God did, I don’t think so,” said Magor in the voice note.
Her outburst came during a discussion about the spate of attacks that pitbulls have been waging on children in recent weeks, which led to some people calling for the total ban of the breed as pets.
On Thursday, the South African Human Rights Commission said a complaint over the voice note had been registered and it was still tracing Magor.
kokam@sowetan.co.za