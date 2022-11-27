Pitbull lover Magor arrested after ‘racist’ outburst

Belinda Magor, the woman behind the voice note on a WhatsApp group calling for the killing of black men and removal of productive organs of black women, has been arrested.

This was confirmed on Saturday evening by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Gauteng police were not immediately available to confirm the arrest.

According to Magor’s landlord in Ekurhuleni, police visited her on Friday and they also took her cellphone for evidence. “I last saw her on Friday and I don’t want to see her again,” said the woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

Taking to his Facebook account, Lesufi welcomed the arrest of Magor, 60.

“We can now formally confirm that she [Magor] was picked and locked up at the Daveyton Police Station ,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi also tweeted about the arrest, saying꞉ “Thank you so much SAPS for her arrest, truly appreciate the swiftness #BelindaMagorArrested.”

The voice note was shared in the WhatsApp group for pitbull owners called Pitbulls Be My Voice on Monday morning. The group has over 300 members from different races across the country, who were left in shock by Magor’s racial utterances.