Woman behind racist vitriol about black men and pitbulls found

'Blacks are worse than the breed'

Sowetan has traced the white pitbull owner who called for the killing of black men and the removal of black women’s uteruses because they were “worse than pitbulls” to her home in Ekurhuleni.



The woman made the racist utterances via a voicenote she sent to a WhatsApp group of fellow pitbull owners and lovers. ..