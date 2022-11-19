“The driver, who was travelling from Johannesburg towards Durban, lost control of the truck and crashed into a concrete barrier and through the fence of a residential home before coming to a stop. The driver has been declared dead but his body remains entrapped in the wreckage.”
Mngomezulu said authorities were on the scene to clear debris from the road.
Traffic has been affected.
TimesLIVE
Truck driver dies after crashing into children's play area next to N3
Image: Twitter/@TrafficSA
A truck driver was killed on Saturday morning when he lost control of the heavy vehicle and crashed through a concrete barrier, ploughing into trees near a children's play area.
KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the accident happened at around 8am near Peter Brown Drive, Pietermaritzburg.
“The driver, who was travelling from Johannesburg towards Durban, lost control of the truck and crashed into a concrete barrier and through the fence of a residential home before coming to a stop. The driver has been declared dead but his body remains entrapped in the wreckage.”
Mngomezulu said authorities were on the scene to clear debris from the road.
Traffic has been affected.
TimesLIVE
Truck crashes into broken down bakkie on Durban's N2, leaving one dead and four injured
Minibus crash claims seven lives
Nine killed in Limpopo crash
Truck driver sentenced to 15 years in prison for smuggling explosives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos