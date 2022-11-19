×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Truck driver dies after crashing into children's play area next to N3

19 November 2022 - 10:17
Orrin Singh Reporter
A truck driver was killed after ploughing through a concrete barrier and into a residential home, narrowly missing a children's play area
A truck driver was killed after ploughing through a concrete barrier and into a residential home, narrowly missing a children's play area
Image: Twitter/@TrafficSA

A truck driver was killed on Saturday morning when he lost control of the heavy vehicle and crashed through a concrete barrier, ploughing into trees near a children's play area. 

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the accident happened at around 8am near Peter Brown Drive, Pietermaritzburg. 

“The driver, who was travelling from Johannesburg towards Durban, lost control of the truck and crashed into a concrete barrier and through the fence of a residential home before coming to a stop. The driver has been declared dead but his body remains entrapped in the wreckage.” 

Mngomezulu said authorities were on the scene to clear debris from the road. 

Traffic has been affected. 

TimesLIVE

Truck crashes into broken down bakkie on Durban's N2, leaving one dead and four injured

One person died and four others were injured when a truck crashed into a delivery vehicle that broke down in the emergency lane on Durban’s N2 ...
News
20 hours ago

Minibus crash claims seven lives

Four women and three men died instantly when a 22-seater minibus crashed into the rear of a long-haul truck on the N4 near Rustenburg in North West ...
News
1 week ago

Nine killed in Limpopo crash

Another horrific crash in Limpopo has claimed the lives of nine people including four children in the early hours of Saturday morning.
News
1 week ago

Truck driver sentenced to 15 years in prison for smuggling explosives

A truck driver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm