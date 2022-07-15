Couple finds their baby dead at day care centre

'Black substance flowed out the mouth'

A distraught couple has told of how they found their baby dead, seemingly for a while, at a day care centre in Oberholzer, Carletonville, on the West Rand.



Baby Atlegang was just 10 months old and his parents Mpho Botlhokwane, 23, and his partner Kgopoco Sengke, 25, found him unresponsive in bed at the Pooh Bear day care centre on Tuesday...