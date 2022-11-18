Court endorses woman to ascend Nesengani throne
Victory ‘entrenches gender rights’
A royal family in Limpopo is preparing to install a woman leader after a high court ruled that she was wrongfully overlooked for the throne.
Two camps among members of the Nesengani family in Vuwani have been embroiled in a legal battle over who should be the rightful heir. ..
