Thulare scores court victory over Queen Mother
Bapedi nation hopes for unity after ruling
The Bapedi nation is looking forward to a peaceful future after a high court ruling that set aside the appointment of the Queen Mother as acting king following months of factional squabbles.
Yesterday, the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane ruled against the installation of Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare in favour of her stepson Morwamohube Thulare after months of conflict over the throne...
