South Africa

Royal family’s fears realised as senior member is shot dead

Row over chieftaincy suspected to be the motive

12 October 2022 - 07:21
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

At least two members of a Limpopo royal family faced attempts on their lives this year before one of their relatives was gunned down on Sunday in what is believed to be linked to years of a messy succession battle.

Mghobane Kekana, the deputy chairperson of the Mokopane traditional council was shot dead at his home on Sunday night after an unknown gunman allegedly broke into his home.  ..

