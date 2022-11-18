Police beat up witness, Senzo Meyiwa trial told
'We're in this fiasco of many dockets because of her lies'
An investigator in the second docket related to the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial allegedly assaulted people who were in the house on the night of the shooting and ''is behind the fabrication’’ of false statements that people in the house killed the soccer star.
This is what state witness Tumelo Madlala told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday during his cross-examination by lawyer for accused number five Adv Zandile Mshololo...
