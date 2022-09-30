Is this last throw of the dice for legacy of Rain Queens?
Masalanabo hopes court stops older brother from ascending
30 September 2022 - 09:07
At the centre of the Balobedu succession battle is whether or not introducing a male monarch would bring an end to the era of Rain Queens as leaders of the prominent Balobedu people in Limpopo.
An urgent court application set to be heard before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria today (Friday) forms part of the ongoing legal fracas to either advance the daughter of the late Rain Queen Princess Masalanabo Modjadji or her old brother Prince Lekukela Modjadi...
