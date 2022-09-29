'Beware of bloodshed over Balobedu throne'
Motshekga asks court to stop enthronement
29 September 2022 - 08:48
Former ANC chief whip Mathole Motshekga has warned of potential bloodshed in the Balobedu nation should divisions over the throne persist.
Motshekga made the claim in court papers filed before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria which is due to hear an urgent application tomorrow in a bid to stop the inauguration of Prince Lekukela Modjadji from happening on Saturday...
