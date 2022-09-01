Royal battle mirrors that of Vhavenda kingship
Student claims chieftaincy denied because she's a woman
01 September 2022 - 07:58
A 26-year-old civil engineering student is embroiled in a legal battle to take over the throne from her cousin who is the current leader of the Nesengani clan in Vuwani, Limpopo, arguing that she was excluded on the basis of her gender.
Thifhelimbilu Nesengani’s case, which was heard by the Limpopo high court on Tuesday, is another notable royal family dispute within the Venda nation involving a woman who claims to have been denied the throne citing gender discrimination. ..
