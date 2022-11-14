The case of the kidnapping, rape, murder and mutilation of Bokgabo Poo has been postponed to next year, with the suspect remaining in custody.
The Benoni magistrate's court on Monday postponed the trial of Ntokozo Zikhali, 30, to February 14, with the case being transferred to the regional court.
The defence did not bring a formal bail application.
Zikhali was previously charged with the alleged rape of a nine-year-old and granted bail. The state had intended to bring an application for his bail to be revoked in this case, but did not proceed on Monday as a result of the defence's decision.
Bokgabo, 4, went missing on October 10. She was buried three weeks ago in an emotional service at her Wattville home.
TimesLIVE
Bokgabo Poo murder trial postponed to February
Suspect remains in custody
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
The case of the kidnapping, rape, murder and mutilation of Bokgabo Poo has been postponed to next year, with the suspect remaining in custody.
The Benoni magistrate's court on Monday postponed the trial of Ntokozo Zikhali, 30, to February 14, with the case being transferred to the regional court.
The defence did not bring a formal bail application.
Zikhali was previously charged with the alleged rape of a nine-year-old and granted bail. The state had intended to bring an application for his bail to be revoked in this case, but did not proceed on Monday as a result of the defence's decision.
Bokgabo, 4, went missing on October 10. She was buried three weeks ago in an emotional service at her Wattville home.
TimesLIVE
Bokgabo Poo, 4, buried at emotional funeral in Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos