A case of suspended Pretoria chief magistrate, Desmond Nair, who is facing charges of corruption, has been postponed to August 20.
This is to allow him to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions for further investigations and intervention, according to his lawyer.
According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, Nair appeared before Pretoria Commercial Crimes court on charges of corruption.
"Nair is facing charges of corruption for allegedly receiving security upgrades, valued at approximately R200,000 to his Silverton home, provided by African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, in September 2016," said Mamothame.
He said the upgrades included an electric fence, alarm system, perimeter beams and CCTV system.
"The gratification was allegedly offered and received by Nair in order for him to act in a dishonest or improper manner in his influential position as the officer of the judiciary," said Mamothame.
Mamothame said Nair was warned by the court to avail himself when the matter sits on August 20 2024.
Pretoria chief magistrate's corruption case postponed
