×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Journo grilled in court while reporting on murder case

Request to photograph accused for newspaper

17 November 2022 - 07:09

Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya was put on the stand at the Boksburg magistrate’s court to explain why she should take pictures of a man accused of killing his wife.

In a bizarre move on Wednesday, magistrate Ramafufi who is presiding over the murder trial of Mzwandile Mike Mphahlele asked Sibiya to come and explain why she should take pictures during court proceedings. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm