Journo grilled in court while reporting on murder case
Request to photograph accused for newspaper
Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya was put on the stand at the Boksburg magistrate’s court to explain why she should take pictures of a man accused of killing his wife.
In a bizarre move on Wednesday, magistrate Ramafufi who is presiding over the murder trial of Mzwandile Mike Mphahlele asked Sibiya to come and explain why she should take pictures during court proceedings. ..
Journo grilled in court while reporting on murder case
Request to photograph accused for newspaper
Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya was put on the stand at the Boksburg magistrate’s court to explain why she should take pictures of a man accused of killing his wife.
In a bizarre move on Wednesday, magistrate Ramafufi who is presiding over the murder trial of Mzwandile Mike Mphahlele asked Sibiya to come and explain why she should take pictures during court proceedings. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos