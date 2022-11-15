‘A little light in the darkness’: Friend crowdfunds for baby boy’s funeral

A funeral service for a seven-month-old boy whose “deeply religious” parents were arrested after he was found dead in Australia is being arranged with the help of the community while the family try to deal with their heartbreak.
Kelly Cousins, describing herself as a family friend, successfully raised funds for Rhuan Bosch to be laid to rest.
“He was here for such a short time but he was loved so dearly,” she wrote, saying she wanted to “honour this gorgeous little boy who deserved so much better”.
Reinhardt “Ryan” Bosch, 33, formerly of Pretoria, and Noemi Kondacs, 22, formerly of Stuttgart in Germany, each face one count of murder and another of torture in a Brisbane court. Bosch faces an additional charge of assault. They are due back in court on December 5.
Cousins shared a message which she says is from Rhuan’s maternal grandfather, without naming him.
The post reads: “Why? How could this happen? Why you? Your name is Rhuan. Nobody will understand. Human evil did this behind the mask of religion. The sorrow which your absence caused will never end. But to hear about your suffering and the impossibility to help is our greatest pain. Nothing will be the same as before.”
Cousins said: “Hearts are broken everywhere by what has happened to Rhuan, but we can perhaps find some peace in making sure he is remembered in a beautiful way.”
The GoFundMe campaign received 58 donations and raised A$4,670 (about R54,250) which she pledged would be used entirely on the service.
“In a time of darkness we are thankful there is a little light.”
TimesLIVE
Image: Kelly Cousins via GoFundMe
