×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two people shot on street in Westbury

15 November 2022 - 10:27
Police arrested two suspects who allegedly shot two people standing on the street in Westbury. Stock image.
Police arrested two suspects who allegedly shot two people standing on the street in Westbury. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Two suspects aged 20 and 23 were arrested for attempted murder after two people were shot and wounded in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said it is alleged the victims were standing on the street when three armed men shot at them.

“The two victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment.”

He added that police launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Gangs terrorise communities as drive-by shootings escalate

A number of grieving families are increasingly losing faith in the police as suspected drug gang clashes continue to claim more lives in Westbury, ...
News
4 weeks ago

“Two suspects were arrested in Westbury while the search is continuing for the third suspect .

“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. The arrested suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes,” he said.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela applauded police for the prompt arrests.

Police appealed to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect still at large to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 086 00 10111.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm