“Two suspects were arrested in Westbury while the search is continuing for the third suspect .
“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. The arrested suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes,” he said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela applauded police for the prompt arrests.
Police appealed to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect still at large to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 086 00 10111.
Two people shot on street in Westbury
Two suspects aged 20 and 23 were arrested for attempted murder after two people were shot and wounded in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Monday morning.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said it is alleged the victims were standing on the street when three armed men shot at them.
“The two victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment.”
He added that police launched a manhunt for the suspects.
