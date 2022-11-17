×

Russian missiles damage Ukrainian gas production facilities — Naftogaz CEO

By Reuters - 17 November 2022 - 13:55
Polish soldiers walk in the field near the site of an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, November 17, 2022.
Polish soldiers walk in the field near the site of an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, November 17, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Russian missile strikes on Thursday damaged or destroyed some of Ukraine's gas production facilities, state energy company Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said Russia had carried out a “massive attack” on the infrastructure of gas producer Ukrgazvydobuvannia in eastern Ukraine.

“Currently, we know of several objects that have been destroyed. Others have suffered damage of varying degrees,” Cherynshov said.

