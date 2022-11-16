Two pensioners collecting South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants have been arrested in separate cases for alleged perjury, theft, fraud and defrauding the agency as companies registered in their names made millions from the police service.
Salamina Khoza, 68, from Soshanguve, was listed as sole director of three companies that scored tenders worth more than R60m.
Singamoney Sarathomoney Devi, 67, from Centurion, is sole director of KJP Traders which scored tenders worth R80m from the police service.
Khoza is director of Isasalethu Construction and Office Consumables, Sifikile Furniture and Projects and Siyanqoba Trading and Projects.
According to the charge sheet, Khoza is charged with perjury after three companies were “registered in her name and she started to earn income from contracts awarded by the police. The accused knowingly failed to inform Sassa of material changes to information contemplated in the Social Assistance Act.”
The charge sheet stated Khoza had in September 2014 deposed an affidavit in support of an application for an old age grant.
Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly acting as ‘fronts’
One accused said she survived by selling atchaar while her company raked in millions
Image: Denvor De Wee
Two pensioners collecting South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants have been arrested in separate cases for alleged perjury, theft, fraud and defrauding the agency as companies registered in their names made millions from the police service.
Salamina Khoza, 68, from Soshanguve, was listed as sole director of three companies that scored tenders worth more than R60m.
Singamoney Sarathomoney Devi, 67, from Centurion, is sole director of KJP Traders which scored tenders worth R80m from the police service.
Khoza is director of Isasalethu Construction and Office Consumables, Sifikile Furniture and Projects and Siyanqoba Trading and Projects.
According to the charge sheet, Khoza is charged with perjury after three companies were “registered in her name and she started to earn income from contracts awarded by the police. The accused knowingly failed to inform Sassa of material changes to information contemplated in the Social Assistance Act.”
The charge sheet stated Khoza had in September 2014 deposed an affidavit in support of an application for an old age grant.
“In her affidavit the accused stated she had no source of income and she was surviving by selling atchaar, earning an income of approximately R400 per month, and that she was receiving assistance from a brother or brothers,” stated the charge sheet.
Devi, who has been charged with fraud and theft, had in her affidavit stated she had no source of income. She said she had not worked for the “past 20 years” and her children were supporting her.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the two elderly women are believed to be part of a scheme in which they were allegedly used as “fronts”.
NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said: “These two arrests are concerning, as Sassa money is for people who need it. In court papers, the state claims altogether the two accused scored contracts to the value of more than R140m and continued cashing in Sassa money.”
Devi was released on R5,000 bail and her case was postponed to February.
Khoza is out on warning. Her case was postponed to March.
TimesLIVE
Former Post Office workers, cop and teacher bust for ‘stealing from Sassa’
Woman convicted of murdering grandmother, fraudulently using Sassa and bank cards
Action to be taken against 5,812 government officials over R350 grant fraud, says Lindiwe Zulu
74 implicated in elaborate Sassa card scandal, say the Hawks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos