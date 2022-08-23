×

Woman convicted of murdering grandmother, fraudulently using Sassa and bank cards

23 August 2022 - 17:07
Nomaswazi Tshabalala, who buried her grandmother in the garden, pleaded guilty in the Johannesburg high court.
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

A 31-year-old woman has been convicted of killing her grandmother and using her Sassa card for personal gain.

In the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday, Nomaswazi Tshabalala pleaded guilty to murder, fraud, theft of the deceased's bank and Sassa cards, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

On December 14 2019 Nomsa Tshabalala fought with Nomaswazi, who admitted being under the influence of drugs.

Nomsa wanted to kick her granddaughter out of their Mndeni home in Soweto when she was killed.

The accused knocked her grandmother out with a calabash, then strangled her with her bare hands and buried her in the garden. 

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the accused, in her plea explanation, said she reported her grandmother missing on December 19 2019 at Naledi police station.

“She further stated that she started withdrawing funds from Nomsa's Nedbank and Sassa cards from December 17 2019 until September 3 2020 [when she was arrested] for using the deceased woman's card.”

According to Mjonondwane, Tshabalala was in custody for fraud and theft when a tenant discovered her grandmother's remains buried under a steel cabinet in June last year.

Acting judge Sam Makamu convicted the accused of premeditated murder,saying she had the opportunity to reconsider her decision because her grandmother was unconscious, but still alive, when she strangled her.

The case was postponed until October 7 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

