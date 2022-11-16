Mashaba defends ‘demands for immigrant policy’ in Ekurhuleni

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has hit back at criticism of his party’s stance in Ekurhuleni, saying illegal immigration affects the lives of residents.

He was responding to one social media user’s claim that the party was “asking for silly things in Ekurhuleni”.

“"One of their demands is an immigration policy.! But immigration has absolutely nothing to do with local government. Even provincial government cannot dictate immigration policy. Are they confused?” the user said.

Mashaba responded, saying illegal immigration was the responsibility of local government.

“Illegal immigration negatively impacts residents at local government level, the lived experiences of our fellow South Africans. We care,” he said.

He also hit back at claims his party was jumping into bed with the EFF and ANC after a breakdown in the coalition in the municipality.